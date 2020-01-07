FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FFG. Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FFG opened at $58.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $71.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 202,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

