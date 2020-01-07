Fantasy Sports (DFS) Achieves Market Cap of $34,265.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $34,265.00 and $23.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.39 or 0.06008628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00028195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001795 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001289 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

