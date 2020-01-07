Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.55.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Exelon by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

