Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Several research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 517,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.44 and a beta of 1.71.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.