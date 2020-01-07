Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 517,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

