Evil Coin Trading Up 14.5% Over Last Week (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Evil Coin has a total market cap of $49,944.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin . The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

