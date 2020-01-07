Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.38. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 10,398 shares changing hands.

ESN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.65 target price on shares of Essential Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Energy Services Ltd will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

