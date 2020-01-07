ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

ERBA Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:ERBA)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.13. ERBA Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 21,500 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

ERBA Diagnostics Company Profile

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing.

