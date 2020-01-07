Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $35.30.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

