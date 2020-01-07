Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.34.

Shares of ETM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 539,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $628.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 9.7% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

