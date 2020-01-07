Energycoin (ENRG) Price Hits $0.0011

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Energycoin has a total market cap of $135,171.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.