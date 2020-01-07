Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,873. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Endo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 32.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

