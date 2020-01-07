Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Down 0.1%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.90, 2,423 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 46,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund during the second quarter worth about $162,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 27.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

