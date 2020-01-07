Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.31. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 291,170 shares.
EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC set a $9.80 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.86.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
