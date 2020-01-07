Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.31. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 291,170 shares.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC set a $9.80 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

