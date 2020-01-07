Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ESLT traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $159.44. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average is $159.80. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elbit Systems by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

