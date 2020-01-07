Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Edap Tms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of EDAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,250. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $126.44 million, a P/E ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 40.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 181,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth about $607,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

