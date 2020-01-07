Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 193,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $517.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $53.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ducommun by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ducommun by 72.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ducommun by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Ducommun by 4.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

