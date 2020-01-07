Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $16.55 million and $13,901.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.01458285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

