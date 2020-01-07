Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.95

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.95 and traded as high as $57.10. Donaldson shares last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 12,430 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 14.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.