Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.29

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$55.29 ($39.21) and last traded at A$55.25 ($39.18), with a volume of 103989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$53.80 ($38.16).

The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is A$45.74.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

