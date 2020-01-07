Diamond (DMD) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,054.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $2,054.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00005761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. In the last week, Diamond has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,398,078 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

