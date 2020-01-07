Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Renal Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Renal Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of American Renal Associates stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

