Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Dermira from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 5,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. Dermira has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $798.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dermira by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dermira during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dermira during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

