Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €58.80 ($68.37) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.05 ($64.01).

ETR DHER traded down €1.50 ($1.74) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €66.00 ($76.74). 691,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is €57.88 and its 200-day moving average is €46.13. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 1 year high of €71.16 ($82.74). The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

