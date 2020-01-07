Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 6.7%

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, 83,650 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 204,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Defiance Silver Company Profile (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the San Acacio deposit that consists of 10 mining concessions covering an area of 750 hectares located to the north of the city of Zacatecas, Mexico.

