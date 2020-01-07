Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

Shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.50. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 15.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWSN. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter worth $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 28.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 39,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 968.5% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 451,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 409,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

