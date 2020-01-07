David T. Mitchell Sells 28,600 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 266,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,267. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $66.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.