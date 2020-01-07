Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $744,152. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

