Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.03

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.03 and traded as high as $28.95. Darling Ingredients shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 668,367 shares.
DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
Further Reading: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.