Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.03

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.03 and traded as high as $28.95. Darling Ingredients shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 668,367 shares.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

