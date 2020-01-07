Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE DAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,803. The company has a market capitalization of $223.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Danaos has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.82 million. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Danaos stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Danaos as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

