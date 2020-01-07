Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

