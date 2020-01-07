Curecoin (CURE) Price Tops $0.0336 on Exchanges

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $818,558.00 and $263.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00588986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010190 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,387,367 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

