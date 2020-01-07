Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,894. Criteo has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Criteo by 27.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,183 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Criteo by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Criteo by 40.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,863,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,517,000 after acquiring an additional 820,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at $114,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

