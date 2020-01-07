Cred Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Cred token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, UEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and $1.88 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00189167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.01471042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00123946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX, Gate.io, UEX, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

