Cowen Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.42.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 4.6599997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total value of C$541,683.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at C$209,458.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,358.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

