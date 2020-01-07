Counterparty Market Cap Reaches $4.15 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Counterparty has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00020438 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. Counterparty has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $225.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,781.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.11 or 0.03151009 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00653243 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000495 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,394 coins. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

