Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.50 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 82,601 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

