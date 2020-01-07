Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $219.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.29. Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $236.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Container Store Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Container Store Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Container Store Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

