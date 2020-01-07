Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.65, 509,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 367,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNST. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $139,464.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,971 shares of company stock worth $10,976,079. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,591 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

