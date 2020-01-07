Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Consolidated Edison reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,375,000 after buying an additional 781,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after buying an additional 326,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,253,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,435,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

