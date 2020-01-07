ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips’ expectation for higher production costs and operating expenses are likely to hurt profits. The firm projects total production and operating expenses at $5.4 billion in 2019, higher than $5.2 billion for 2018. Notably, production and operating expenses rose to $4,020 million in the first three quarters of 2019 from $3,851 million in the comparable year-ago period. Also, exploration costs rose to $592 million in the first nine months of 2019 from $267 million recorded in the corresponding period last year. Moreover, ConocoPhillips expects production in fourth-quarter 2019 in the range of 1,265-1,305 MBoe/d, suggesting a reduction in sequential volumes from 1,366 MBoe/d. Also, since 2017, the company’s cashflow declined significantly, reflecting considerable weakness in overall operations.”

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.