Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Conifer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

CNFR opened at $4.00 on Friday. Conifer has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conifer news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc bought 28,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $111,108.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,135,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 13,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 942,914 shares of company stock worth $4,216,343 over the last 90 days. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

