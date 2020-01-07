Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Compugen stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,923. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.74. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Compugen by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

