Comparing Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) & SeaChange International (OTCMKTS:SEAC)

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Simlatus and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simlatus N/A N/A N/A SeaChange International -43.99% -6.87% -4.63%

This table compares Simlatus and SeaChange International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simlatus $20,000.00 11.67 -$4.39 million N/A N/A SeaChange International $62.40 million 2.18 -$38.00 million ($0.39) -9.49

Simlatus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaChange International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Simlatus has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Simlatus and SeaChange International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaChange International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Simlatus beats SeaChange International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it offers Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer on-premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, and sales representatives and partners, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. The company serves cable system and satellite operators, as well as telecommunications and media companies. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

