Comparing IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) & Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NASDAQ:TARO)

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

37.2% of IVERIC bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of IVERIC bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IVERIC bio and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -58.04% -52.58% Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 40.43% 14.13% 12.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IVERIC bio and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio $209.98 million 1.61 $63.09 million ($1.67) -4.86 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $669.89 million 5.05 $281.78 million $7.23 12.14

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than IVERIC bio. IVERIC bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IVERIC bio and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

IVERIC bio presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 84.61%. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats IVERIC bio on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD). It is also developing High temperature requirement A serine peptidase 1 protein (HtrA1) inhibitors for the treatment of GA secondary to dry AMD and other age-related retinal diseases, such as wet AMD and idiopathic polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy. The company has a license agreement with the University of Florida Research Foundation (UFRF) and the University of Pennsylvania for the development and commercialization of novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of rhodopsin-mediated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (RHO-adRP); and Best disease and other bestrophinopathies. It also has a research agreement with the University of Massachusetts Medical School to utilize the minigene therapy approach to create AAV gene therapy product candidates targeting Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10 and STGD1; and to evaluate various AAV gene delivery methods for potential application in the eye. The company was formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation and changed its name to IVERIC bio, Inc. in April 2019. IVERIC bio, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company sells and distributes its products principally to drug industry wholesalers, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, healthcare institutions, and private pharmacies. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Haifa Bay, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Zrt.

