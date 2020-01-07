Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Down 2.3%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, 97,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 171% from the average session volume of 36,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.77.

Commerce Resources Company Profile (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

