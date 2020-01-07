Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.04

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.04 and traded as low as $22.21. Collectors Universe shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 1,125 shares traded.

CLCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Collectors Universe by 993.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 437,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 40.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 57.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 75,437 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 102.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,851 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

