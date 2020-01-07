Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Codexis alerts:

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $16.60 on Friday. Codexis has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 213,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.