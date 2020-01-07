Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLAR. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.43. 181,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. Clarus has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $396.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth about $172,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

