Citigroup Downgrades MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

MD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded MEDNAX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 48,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after buying an additional 1,353,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 86.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 812,425 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 20.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,001,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 515,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.