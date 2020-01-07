CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Trading Down 7%

CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.15 and last traded at $116.15, 6 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average is $126.02.

CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and footwear and accessories worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Céline, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Thomas Pink, Berluti, Pucci, and Loro Piana brands; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, and Numanthia Termes brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Beauty, Fenty, and Ole Henriksen brands.

